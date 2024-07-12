© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Medical Aid in Dying program; Nonprofit funds cataract surgery

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:06 PM HST
  • Lorrin Kim, chief policy officer for the Department of Health's Office of Planning, Policy, and Program Development, discusses a new report on Hawaiʻi's Medical Aid in Dying program
  • ʻIolani student Arabella Tan on how the teen-led nonprofit WikiVision helps to fund surgery for cataract patients
  • The Explorers Club Hawaiʻi Chapter Chair Mark Blackburn and photographer Enzo Barracco talk about past adventures and plans to explore Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • CrossFit Hawaiʻi's Kimo Kockelman and Anne Namba on a new fitness competition between teams made up of people of different ages
The Conversation Health Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
