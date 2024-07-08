The Conversation: Presidential immunity ruling; RIMPAC 2024 kicks off
- Former Dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law Aviam Soifer on the recent Supreme Court ruling about presidential immunity
- Public Utilities Commission Chair Leo Asuncion Jr. on a new docket opened by the PUC to explore "wheeling," a method to let power producers borrow an electric utility's lines
- Navy Vice Adm. John Wade on leading the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise and the importance of safeguarding the Pacific region
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the emergence and significance of Chamorro tattoo art despite no evidence for a tattoo tradition in the Mariana Islands