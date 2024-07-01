The Conversation: Skyline rail system; Miss Hawaiʻi 2023
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi on the highs and lows of Skyline's first year
- Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton on HART CEO Lori Kahikina's new multi-year contract
- HART CEO Lori Kahikina on when the next leg of Skyline will open
- Miss Hawaiʻi 2023 Star Dahl-Thurston on the pressures of being in the public eye and what comes next after her year-long reign