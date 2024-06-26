The Conversation: The job market; The rare art of hula kiʻi
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on whether to be optimistic about the economy
- HPR producer Maddie Bender on how hurricanes imperil rare native birds
- Kumu Hula Māhealani Uchiyama on the Hawaiian art of hula kiʻi | Tickets to "Wai Ola: ʻAukele and the Waters of Life"
- Aloha Center of Chicago Executive Director Lanialoha Lee talks about curating the exhibit "Chicago's Legacy Hula" at the city's Field Museum | Full Story