© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: COVID spike; FestPAC officially begins

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:24 AM HST
FILE - Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract ribonucleic acid (RNA) from wastewater samples to test for fragments of the coronavirus, March 23, 2022 at a school lab in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
Patrick Orsagos/AP
/
AP
FILE - Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract ribonucleic acid (RNA) from wastewater samples to test for fragments of the coronavirus, March 23, 2022 at a school lab in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel on the recent COVID spike and how it's affecting health care workers
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the opening Waʻa Arrival Ceremony for FestPAC 2024
  • War historian Russell Hart on commemorating the fallen on the 80th anniversary of D-Day
  • Oʻahu-born playwright Alani Apio on his groundbreaking series "Kāmau Trilogy," which will be staged in its entirety for the first time this month at Kumu Kahua Theatre | Tickets
Tags
The Conversation Health CareHistoryEntertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes