The Conversation: COVID spike; FestPAC officially begins
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel on the recent COVID spike and how it's affecting health care workers
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the opening Waʻa Arrival Ceremony for FestPAC 2024
- War historian Russell Hart on commemorating the fallen on the 80th anniversary of D-Day
- Oʻahu-born playwright Alani Apio on his groundbreaking series "Kāmau Trilogy," which will be staged in its entirety for the first time this month at Kumu Kahua Theatre | Tickets