The Conversation: Hawaiʻi hosts FestPAC; French interpreters

The Navy shares updates on fuel tank degassing operations at Red Hill; HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the experience of a Molokaʻi resident who joined flotilla to feed Palestinian families; Postdoctoral researcher Josh Krozier explains new study on 2018 Kīlauea activity; Widow of novelist Michael Crichton talks about his new book set against the backdrop of an erupting Maunaloa

Listen • 50:49