The Conversation: Red Hill fumes; Hurricane season forecast
- Deputy Environmental Health Director Kathleen Ho and Navy scientist Mario Maningas on how residual fumes in the Red Hill underground facility may affect air quality in nearby communities
- Meteorologist John Bravender on the forecast for the upcoming hurricane season
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how climate change will affect the spread of infectious disease
- Recycle Hawaiʻi Executive Director Kristine Kubat on the United Nation's efforts to develop an international treaty to reduce plastic pollution