© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tourism; Endurance swim event calls for ocean health

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published May 7, 2024 at 11:42 AM HST
Swimming with honu in Honolua Bay
Daniel Sullivan
Swimming with honu in Honolua Bay

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority chair Mufi Hannemann on the legislative session's impact on the tourism industry
  • Maui resident and former windsurfing world champion Robby Seeger and open water endurance swimmer Ryan Leong on Epic Swim Maui, a weeks-long expedition swim around the Valley Isle
  • Retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Faye Untalan on the new Chamorro language textbook and the fight to keep the language alive
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on a new exhibit featuring aloha wear at the Honolulu Museum of Art | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation TourismEnvironmentEducation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes