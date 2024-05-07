The Conversation: Tourism; Endurance swim event calls for ocean health
- Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority chair Mufi Hannemann on the legislative session's impact on the tourism industry
- Maui resident and former windsurfing world champion Robby Seeger and open water endurance swimmer Ryan Leong on Epic Swim Maui, a weeks-long expedition swim around the Valley Isle
- Retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Faye Untalan on the new Chamorro language textbook and the fight to keep the language alive
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on a new exhibit featuring aloha wear at the Honolulu Museum of Art | Full Story