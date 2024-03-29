© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Women's History Month

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published March 29, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
FILE - Princess Kaʻiulani (right) next to Queen Liliʻuokalani (center right).
Hawaiʻi State Archives
FILE - Princess Kaʻiulani (right) next to Queen Liliʻuokalani (center right).

Women's History Month is coming to a close, so we're revisiting interviews with or about notable women in Hawaiʻi's history.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation HistoryWomen's rights
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
