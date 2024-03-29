The Conversation: Women's History Month
Women's History Month is coming to a close, so we're revisiting interviews with or about notable women in Hawaiʻi's history.
- State archivist Adam Jansen on the return of Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait to ʻIolani Palace | Full Story
- Former Hawaiʻi first lady Jean Ariyoshi reveals challenges of her tree planting campaign | Full Story
- British historian and author Sarah-Louise Miller highlights the contributions of our state's women during World War II and discusses her forthcoming book, "Hawaii's Women at War" | Full Story
- Historians at the University of California, Davis have assembled over 60 biographies of women who shaped the history of the National Park System | Full Story
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.