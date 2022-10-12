Former first lady Jean Ariyoshi reflects on planting 1M trees statewide

The state recently declared it would begin a campaign to plant 100 million trees by 2030. Realistic or not? The Conversation talked with former Hawaiʻi first lady Jean Ariyoshi to reflect on one of the many campaigns she took on during her 12 years of service. More than three decades ago, Ariyoshi sought out to plant 1 million trees.

The campaign, “A Million Trees for Aloha,” was tied to the 100th anniversary of the arrival of Japanese plantation workers. The Conversation sat down with Ariyoshi at her Nuʻuanu home to reflect on that monumental effort.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.