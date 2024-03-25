© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: New satellite to collect wildfire data; Pickleball on Big Island

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
Residents staying physically active at pickleball courts built by the City at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Beach Park.
City and County of Honolulu
Residents at pickleball courts built by the city at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Beach Park.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Robert Wright, director of the Hawaiʻi Institute of Geophysics and Planetology, on a new satellite set to deploy from the International Space Station that will provide data on volcanic eruptions and wildfires
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on what benefits are available to COFAcitizens
  • Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation Department Director Maurice Messina on efforts to meet pickleball demand on the Big Island
  • Director Christine Yoo on her new documentary “26.2 to Life,” which follows three inmates facing life sentences who take up marathon running while behind bars
The Conversation ScienceSportsfilm
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
