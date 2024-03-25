Documentary debuting in Hawaiʻi follows California prisoners who find hope through running

The documentary film “26.2 to Life” is set to screen at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Spring Showcase on Tuesday. The story highlights three inmates facing life sentences at California's San Quentin prison who took up marathon running.

It's thanks to the 1000 Mile Club and coach Frank Ruona, who spent nearly two decades helping those behind bars find hope. The Conversation sat down with director Christine Yoo to talk about her project about second chances.

The documentary has its Hawaiʻi premiere Tuesday night at HIFF’s Spring Showcase. Tickets are available for a second screening on March 27. ESPN plans to air it on April 8 and then stream it worldwide on ESPN+.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 25, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.