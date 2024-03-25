© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Documentary debuting in Hawaiʻi follows California prisoners who find hope through running

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:51 PM HST
Jonath Mathew
/
San Quentin Marathon, LLC

The documentary film “26.2 to Life” is set to screen at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Spring Showcase on Tuesday. The story highlights three inmates facing life sentences at California's San Quentin prison who took up marathon running.

It's thanks to the 1000 Mile Club and coach Frank Ruona, who spent nearly two decades helping those behind bars find hope. The Conversation sat down with director Christine Yoo to talk about her project about second chances.

The documentary has its Hawaiʻi premiere Tuesday night at HIFF’s Spring Showcase. Tickets are available for a second screening on March 27. ESPN plans to air it on April 8 and then stream it worldwide on ESPN+.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 25, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation filmHawaiʻi International Film FestivalSports
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
