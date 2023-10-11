The Conversation: Sitting down with Hawaiʻi's senior US senator; Contemporary piece kicks off local opera season
- U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz joins The Conversation for an extended discussion on island issues, including federal funding for the Maui disaster, escalating war in the Middle East, and defueling Red Hill
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton highlights impending changes at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Coordinator Burt Lum seeks public input for the state's draft plan to boost connectivity for underserved communities statewide
- This week's Manu Minute features the rock pigeon, first introduced to the islands over two centuries ago | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre's Lance Inouye shares personal stories and insight about conducting Jack Perla's contemporary one-act, An American Dream. Opening weekend runs Oct. 13-15 at Moanalua High School's Performing Arts Center. Following each of these performances, HOT hosts a talkback session with the opera's composer Jack Perla and librettist Jessica Murphy Moo, members of Honouliuli National Historic Site, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi, and the Jewish community to shed additional insight on Japanese-American incarceration and Jewish persecution