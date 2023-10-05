The Conversation: Navy details Red Hill defueling plan; Local screenwriter on end of Writers Guild strike
- Navy Vice Adm. John Wade assures public of adequate preparations ahead of Red Hill defueling set to begin this month
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi covers the complications of West Maui reopening and business pivots without government assistance
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Madeleine List gives us a Reality Check on billionaire Lānaʻi plutocrat Larry Ellison's testimony about Island Air's refusal to pay employees wages and health care | Full Story
- Screenwriter Stefan Schaefer talks to The Conversation about the end of the Writers Guild strike