The Conversation: Veteran lawmaker reflects on Maui recovery; Remembering Lāhainā's historic architecture
- Veteran Maui lawmaker Roz Baker shares personal story of loss and recovery and how the community is looking to the future in the aftermath of the wildfire disaster
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on continuing water woes for the people in Kula | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn highlights the daunting challenges faced by businesses hoping to reopen in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- William Chapman, Dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's School of Architecture, explains the complex and colorful history of Lāhainā architecture
- This week's Manu Minute features the koloa maoli, Hawaiʻi's endemic mallard | Full Story
- Playwright Eric Nemoto is also an actor and president of The Actors' Group — TAG stages a new production entitled "Building Permit" based on TAG's six-year odyssey to obtain a city permit. The show opens on Sept. 15. | Full Story