The Conversation

The Conversation: Veteran lawmaker reflects on Maui recovery; Remembering Lāhainā's historic architecture

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST
Lahaina Restoration Foundation
  • Veteran Maui lawmaker Roz Baker shares personal story of loss and recovery and how the community is looking to the future in the aftermath of the wildfire disaster
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on continuing water woes for the people in Kula | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn highlights the daunting challenges faced by businesses hoping to reopen in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • William Chapman, Dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's School of Architecture, explains the complex and colorful history of Lāhainā architecture
  • This week's Manu Minute features the koloa maoli, Hawaiʻi's endemic mallard | Full Story
  • Playwright Eric Nemoto is also an actor and president of The Actors' Group — TAG stages a new production entitled "Building Permit" based on TAG's six-year odyssey to obtain a city permit. The show opens on Sept. 15. | Full Story
The Conversation MauiLahaina firesfire recoveryarchitectureTheater
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
