UH architect on bringing together past and present in Lāhainā rebuild

Many of the historic buildings lost in Lāhainā were architectural emblems that marked the popular or common building style of the time. Just as Hawaiʻi is a melting pot of ethnicities, Lāhainā was a melting pot of architectural styles.

The Conversation was curious whether all the different styles over the years, such as the Baldwin Home and the plantation-style buildings on Front Street, resulted in a distinct Lāhainā style.

"A lot of it's what I think people in the architectural history business would call 'astylistic.' It's more of a kind of vernacular architecture, it kind of responds to place," said William Chapman, the dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's School of Architecture.

Did a distinct style emerge from all of the outside architectural influences? Not really, said Chapman. But the various styles are a big part of what made Lāhainā unique.

Sébastien Vuagnat / AFP via Getty Images Left: Old Lahaina Courthouse before the fire. Right: This aerial photo shows destroyed Old Courthouse in Lahaina.

While historic buildings have partially or completely burned down, detailed drawings made by architects and students in the 1960s and '70s offer a glimmer of hope.

"The Historic American Buildings Survey drawings don't address all these buildings. The Pioneer Inn seems to have extensive photographs, but no drawings. The courthouse was drawn. Hale Aloha, which was once the community center for Wailoa Church, that has been drawn. I think Baldwin House has drawings. So there are a number of drawings that would aid in their construction," Chapman told The Conversation.

As for rebuilding, Chapman said he hopes Lāhainā will bring together its past and present.

