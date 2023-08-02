© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: FBI operation finds missing children; Kauaʻi students produce feature film

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM HST
Federal Bureau of Investigation
/
Wikimedia Commons
  • Steven Merrill, FBI special agent in charge for Hawaiʻi and the Pacific, talks about the results of Operation Cross Country, which rescued missing children and victims of human trafficking
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol explains Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi's Mahiʻai Moa broiler chicken program
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair gives a Reality Check on Kirstin Downey's story about invasive species | Full Story
  • Kauaʻi Film Academy co-founder Elliot Lucas prepares to premiere the organization's student-led feature film, "Too Much Life," at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Saturday, August 19
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
