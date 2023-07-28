The Conversation: Changing consumer energy habits; Local boy victorious in 2023 Ocean Race
- Hawaiian Electric Company Vice President for communications Jim Kelly explains the new "Shift and Save" pilot project, designed to change consumer consumption habits | Full Story
- Is the Hawaiian language today the same as it was when it was first put into written form? HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi details a teacher's mission to recover the forgotten letters of the first written Hawaiian alphabet| Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra shares details about Red Hill's Fuel Director raising the alarm before fuel leaks contaminated Hawaii drinking water in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Abraham Kim, executive director of the Council of Korean Americans, talks about the Korean American experience through the cultural and political lens | Full Story
- 11th Hour Racing Co-founder and CEO Mark Towill recounts his 2023 Ocean Race victory. The competition has been described as the Super Bowl of round-the-world boat races | Full Story