© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Changing consumer energy habits; Local boy victorious in 2023 Ocean Race

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM HST
  • Hawaiian Electric Company Vice President for communications Jim Kelly explains the new "Shift and Save" pilot project, designed to change consumer consumption habits | Full Story
  • Is the Hawaiian language today the same as it was when it was first put into written form? HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi details a teacher's mission to recover the forgotten letters of the first written Hawaiian alphabet| Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra shares details about Red Hill's Fuel Director raising the alarm before fuel leaks contaminated Hawaii drinking water in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • Abraham Kim, executive director of the Council of Korean Americans, talks about the Korean American experience through the cultural and political lens | Full Story
  • 11th Hour Racing Co-founder and CEO Mark Towill recounts his 2023 Ocean Race victory. The competition has been described as the Super Bowl of round-the-world boat races | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation energyNative Hawaiianhistorysports
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes