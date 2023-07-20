© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Housing officer talks emergency proclamation; Pickleball's growing popularity

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published July 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM HST
Office of Gov. Josh Green
  • Nani Medeiros, state chief housing officer, addresses some of the cultural and environmental concerns surrounding Gov. Green's emergency proclamation regarding affordable housing
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra looks closer at why the Navy wasted 2 billion gallons of water during the Red Hill clean up in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Honolulu Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Nate Serota discusses a survey on proposed new rules regarding outdoor courts and shares information about the county's new pickleball complex
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi details her story about members of the Nā ʻĀlapa Hawaiʻi Hawaiian National soccer team prepping for a match in New Zealand against the Māori | Full Story
The Conversation housingNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facilitysports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
