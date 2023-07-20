The Conversation: Housing officer talks emergency proclamation; Pickleball's growing popularity
- Nani Medeiros, state chief housing officer, addresses some of the cultural and environmental concerns surrounding Gov. Green's emergency proclamation regarding affordable housing
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra looks closer at why the Navy wasted 2 billion gallons of water during the Red Hill clean up in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Honolulu Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Nate Serota discusses a survey on proposed new rules regarding outdoor courts and shares information about the county's new pickleball complex
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi details her story about members of the Nā ʻĀlapa Hawaiʻi Hawaiian National soccer team prepping for a match in New Zealand against the Māori | Full Story