The city wants more of your input on its pickleball courts

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and here in Hawaiʻi, it's no different. Demand for courts for recreational play, lessons and tournaments have outpaced available spaces in some areas.

Earlier this week, the City held a grand opening at Keʻehi Lagoon Beach Park for Oʻahu's first dedicated pickleball complex. The City has also opened a public survey to gather feedback on proposed rules for all of its outdoor courts.

Nathan Serota, spokesperson for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, said the survey will help determine when the courts will be busiest and how long usage time periods should be.

"The ultimate purpose of these courts is for the general recreational use of the public. … But we do also recognize the classes that are taught, the tournaments that are held," Serota said. "And so we wanted to try and find that balance."

The last day to fill out the survey is Friday, July 21.

