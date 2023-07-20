© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The city wants more of your input on its pickleball courts

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM HST
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and here in Hawaiʻi, it's no different. Demand for courts for recreational play, lessons and tournaments have outpaced available spaces in some areas.

Earlier this week, the City held a grand opening at Keʻehi Lagoon Beach Park for Oʻahu's first dedicated pickleball complex. The City has also opened a public survey to gather feedback on proposed rules for all of its outdoor courts.

Local News
City's first dedicated pickleball complex opens at Keʻehi Lagoon Beach Park
HPR News Staff

Nathan Serota, spokesperson for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, said the survey will help determine when the courts will be busiest and how long usage time periods should be.

"The ultimate purpose of these courts is for the general recreational use of the public. … But we do also recognize the classes that are taught, the tournaments that are held," Serota said. "And so we wanted to try and find that balance."

The last day to fill out the survey is Friday, July 21.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
