The Conversation: State land director shares updates; Ballet Hawaiʻi unveils summer program
Is it necessary emergency action or executive overreach? HPR's Sabrina Bodon covers the governor's proclamation that aims to speed up the construction of affordable housing
Department of Land and Natural Resources Director Dawn Chang tackles many difficult issues while working to protect Hawaiʻi's cultural and natural resources
Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair covers the Kevin Dayton's story about smuggled contraband at a Honolulu prison in today's Reality Check
Composer Takashi Koshi and Ballet Hawaiʻi Artistic Director Pamela Taylor Tongg talk about the summer program that feature two ballets: Koshi's "Urashima Taro" and "By George"