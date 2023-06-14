The Conversation: CNHA meets in Las Vegas; Charter school celebrates 10th anniversary
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kūhiō Lewis reflects on the upcoming Western Regional Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra gives a Reality Check on the state's foster care program and what this means for children | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the preservation of old ʻukuleles
- The Conversation talks with Na Leo's Nalani Jenkins about Hawai'i's Make Music Day
- SEEQS charter school Executive Director Buffy Cushman-Patz reflects on the school's mission on its tenth anniversary