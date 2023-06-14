© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

CNHA brings Hawaiʻi to Las Vegas for regional convention

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM HST
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is headlining in Las Vegas with its regional convention starting Monday.

This is the first time the group has held an event like this outside Hawai’i. The four-day gathering is expected to draw more than a thousand people.

"Las Vegas is actually the third largest concentration of Native Hawaiians, according to the U.S. Census. So it’s Los Angeles, Honolulu, and then Las Vegas. So Vegas is a gathering place. It's central to all of the western states where our community resides," CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis said.

"We've been analyzing this for a while. We've been talking about it for a while, about how our community is migrating. It's an unfortunate reality, and we have to represent their collective voices as well. They're part of the fabric of Hawaiʻi and so, you know, we're gonna bring Hawaiʻi to them," he added.

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009 file photo, casinos are pictured on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
Local News
Native Hawaiian Convention to be held in Las Vegas for the first time
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

The inaugural Western Regional Convention runs June 19 to 22 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

CNHA will also hold its annual Native Hawaiian Convention later this year on Oʻahu.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
