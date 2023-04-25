The Conversation: Panel discusses carrying concealed guns in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi residents can carry a concealed gun on them in public, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer. Rules for obtaining a concealed carry permit vary county by county, as do the restrictions on where those guns can go.

The county councils for the Big Island and Oʻahu have each passed so-called “sensitive places” laws, restricting firearms at places like hospitals, schools and large public gatherings.

The state Legislature looks poised to pass a similar law that would keep guns out of specific sensitive places statewide. This is new ground for Hawaiʻi, and there are a lot of questions.

The Conversation's panel discussion about concealed carry permits and sensitive places restrictions featured the following guests with host Yunji de Nies.

