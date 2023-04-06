The Conversation: State touts vigilance as COVID rates surge; Beloved host shares Merrie Monarch memories
- State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble underscores vigilance the uptick in positive COVID cases continues | Full Story
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi talks about the latest proposed compromise to maintain open spaces and limit residential development in Kakaʻako Makai or Hakuone
- Honolulu Civil Beat Investigations Editor John Hill delves into a reverse-mortgage case where a small home repair turned into a foreclosure case in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Local entertainer Kimo Kahoano shares his experience as the familiar voice of the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival for over four decades