© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: State touts vigilance as COVID rates surge; Beloved host shares Merrie Monarch memories

By Catherine Cruz
Published April 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM HST
merrie monarch 2022 Kīlauea Kumu Hula Meleana Manuel, left, with Hālau Hula Ke ʻOlu Makani O Mauna Loa.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR
Kīlauea Kumu Hula Meleana Manuel, left, with Hālau Hula Ke ʻOlu Makani O Mauna Loa.
  • State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble underscores vigilance the uptick in positive COVID cases continues | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi talks about the latest proposed compromise to maintain open spaces and limit residential development in Kakaʻako Makai or Hakuone
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Investigations Editor John Hill delves into a reverse-mortgage case where a small home repair turned into a foreclosure case in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Local entertainer Kimo Kahoano shares his experience as the familiar voice of the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival for over four decades
Tags
The Conversation coronavirusNative Hawaiianmusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes