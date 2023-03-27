The Conversation: Societies preserve legacy of Hawaiian royals; Endometriosis Awareness Month

The DPP director discusses the city's thoughts on converting office buildings to residences; HPR's Ku'uwehi Hiraishi gives an update on tensions over rent increases for Waiāhole Valley residents and farmers; the state Dept. of Agriculture calls for a state farm bill to supplement the federal farm bill; UH's Center for Oral History reflects on the health care worker experience during the pandemic; and a local storyteller details an upcoming retreat on Kauaʻi for storytellers

Listen • 50:39