The Conversation: Societies preserve legacy of Hawaiian royals; Endometriosis Awareness Month

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST
Royal Order of Kamehameha iolani palace nov 14 2022
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Royal Order of Kamehameha was on hand at ʻIolani Palace to send off Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait with a chant asking for protection on its journey. (Nov. 14, 2022)
  • HPR's Casey Harlow discusses a low-income housing project on Maui that failed to advance out of a key committee hearing | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair talks about Kevin Dayton's coverage of atrocious prison conditions at Hilo's jail in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Arthur Aiu, Aliʻi Ai Moku (High Chief) of the Royal Order of Kamehameha, shares the history and purpose of the benevolent order that has been in existence since 1865
  • OB-GYN and osteopath Dr. Cheryl Twu explains the medical condition endometriosis which often has a debilitating effect on women
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
