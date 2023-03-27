Local doctor on raising public awareness about endometriosis

Endometriosis Awareness Month is part of a campaign that started 30 years ago to bring attention to a painful and often debilitating condition. It affects 11% of American women and treatments have not been met with much success.

The Conversation’s Stephanie Han talked with Dr. Cheryl Twu about the condition. She's an obstetrician, gynecologist and osteopath at Straub Medical Center on Oʻahu.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.