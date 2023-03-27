© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Local doctor on raising public awareness about endometriosis

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST
doctor_room.jpg
University of Hawaii John A Burns School of Medicine
/

Endometriosis Awareness Month is part of a campaign that started 30 years ago to bring attention to a painful and often debilitating condition. It affects 11% of American women and treatments have not been met with much success.

The Conversation’s Stephanie Han talked with Dr. Cheryl Twu about the condition. She's an obstetrician, gynecologist and osteopath at Straub Medical Center on Oʻahu.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Health Care
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Related Stories