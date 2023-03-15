The Conversation: Planning and Permitting Department on thin ice; 'Defining Courage' honors 442nd soldiers
- Director of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, Dawn Apuna, delves into problems plaguing her department and possible solutions | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Christina Jedra's story about PFAS tainted groundwater in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote highlights the danger of 'Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease' to local invertebrates
- Manu Minute shares the call of the Layson albatross, or the mōlō | Full Story
- Journalist and producer David Ono talks about Defining Courage, a multimedia experience honoring Japanese American soldiers who fought in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War Two | Full Story