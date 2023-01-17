The Conversation: Tax Foundation looks at the 2023 tax landscape; Hui Malama on 130th anniversary of the overthrow
- Tax Foundation of Hawaii President Tom Yamachika discusses the 2023 tax landscape and changes affected by inflation and recession
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon takes a closer look at how freshman state lawmakers Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa and Sen. Brenton Awa plan to serve their communities | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell talks renovation of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol reflecting pools in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hui Malama's Eddie Halealoha Ayau discusses the 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and issues surrounding iwi kūpuna beneath Kawaiahaʻo Church
- 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay General Manager Jon Gersonde talks setting new standards for regenerative tourism and sustainability