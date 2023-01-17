Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tax Foundation looks at the 2023 tax landscape; Hui Malama on 130th anniversary of the overthrow

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM HST
tax.jpg
Open Source Photos
/
  • Tax Foundation of Hawaii President Tom Yamachika discusses the 2023 tax landscape and changes affected by inflation and recession
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon takes a closer look at how freshman state lawmakers Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa and Sen. Brenton Awa plan to serve their communities | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell talks renovation of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol reflecting pools in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hui Malama's Eddie Halealoha Ayau discusses the 130th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and issues surrounding iwi kūpuna beneath Kawaiahaʻo Church
  • 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay General Manager Jon Gersonde talks setting new standards for regenerative tourism and sustainability
Tags
The Conversation Native HawaiiansustainabilityHawai'i Legislatureeconomy
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes