Surveying Hawaiʻi tax code on the eve of the 2023 legislative session

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM HST
Piggy bank and savings.
Topp Yimgrimm/iStockphoto

On the eve of the 2023 legislative session, many tax proposals are on the horizon. The Conversation talked to Tom Yamachika, head of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii about some of the ideas.

With inflation abounding and talk about a recession this year, Yamachika says to hang on to your pocketbook. He also shared his thoughts on Gov. Josh Green's financial proposals, which are already seeing signs of pushback.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
