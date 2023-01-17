Surveying Hawaiʻi tax code on the eve of the 2023 legislative session

On the eve of the 2023 legislative session, many tax proposals are on the horizon. The Conversation talked to Tom Yamachika, head of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii about some of the ideas.

With inflation abounding and talk about a recession this year, Yamachika says to hang on to your pocketbook. He also shared his thoughts on Gov. Josh Green's financial proposals, which are already seeing signs of pushback.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.