The Conversation: Lowering child poverty through tax credits; Limu research proves what goes around comes around

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published December 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM HST
Childcare
Deanna DeMaglie for NPR
  • HPR's Casey Harlow examines a new study from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy showing how child tax credits at the state level can reduce child poverty | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Britanny Lyte reports on Lanai land leases being considered by Maui County where Larry Ellis would have no input | Full Story
  • HPR's Jayna Omaye highlights 50 years of diversity and higher education access via UH Mānoa's Office of Multicultural Student Services | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific University's Oceanic Institute snared a federal grant to study how seaweed filtration helps fisheries water and fishponds. Institute Director Shaun Moss and HPU graduate Wally Ito are working together on the project
  • Ashley Watts, owner of Local I`a, is committed to supporting local fishermen, sustainability and community building
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer of The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
