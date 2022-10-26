The Conversation: Plumeria threatened by destructive insect; Maui Mayor Mike Victorino runs for a 2nd term
- Dick Wheeler, owner of Molokai Plumerias, discusses insects jeopardizing the flower and possible natural solutions
- Mike Victorino, incumbent candidate for Maui County mayor, details his vision for housing, tourism, and economic diversification
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell reports on bureaucratic holdups for nonprofit organizations | Full Story
- HPR's Manu Minute celebrates its 2nd anniversary by revisiting the rare ʻalalā, or Hawaiian crow | Full Story
- Juli Berwald, author and journalist, shares information on the coral reefs from her latest book "Life on the Rocks"