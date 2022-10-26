The Conversation: Plumeria threatened by destructive insect; Maui Mayor Mike Victorino runs for a 2nd term

Grief is a part of life, but learning to move forward with the feelings of loss is a struggle that many are dealing with these days, especially since the covid pandemic. How can something as unique as art help? Dr. Theresa Wee is in the studio, sharing her experience with using this creative outlet to help her and others move through the process of grief. Even for the non-artist, this can be a wonderful source of support, and show insight into how the creative process can mirror the emotional process along the way.

