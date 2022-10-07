Donate
The Conversation: Red light cameras installed at intersections; Women's rowing team heads to Boston

Published October 7, 2022 at 2:38 PM HST
  • Ed Sniffen, the Department of Transportation highways administrator, talks about the installation of red light cameras to ensure safety of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians
  • Honolulu's Civil Beat's Marcel Honore has a follow-up frog story, not the amphibious kind, but one that points to a potential problem with the track on the Honolulu rail's pintail system | Full Story
  • Shelley Oates-Wilding, two-time Olympian of Ikaika Hawaiʻi, leads Hawaiʻi's women's crew team to compete at the Head of the Charles
  • HPR's Jayna Omaye highlights a new program helping Native Hawaiian organizations build capacity to steward Hawaiʻi’s historic places | Full Story
  • Kauaʻi native Starla Marie shares new music to inspire a new generation of listeners
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
