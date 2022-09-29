The Conversation: Traveler numbers on slow rebound; Supporting child care providers
- Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of the Halekulani Corporation, says hotels that rely on the Japanese visitor market are still on the rebound
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Ryker covers Maui County policy requiring mineral-based sunscreens in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Steve Wechsler, President and CEO of NAREIT, talks about the growing presence of Real Estate Investment Trusts in the state
- Ke'opu Reelitz, Hawaii Children's Action Network Director of Early Learning and Health Policy, joined child care providers Toni McCartney on Kaua'i and Mickey Adams on the Big Island to look at issues around caring for island keiki
- Roger Jellinek, Executive Director of the Hawai'i Book & Music Festival, says the free festival expands to include a diversity of ideas. It kicks off virtually on Oct. 1st and runs through the end of the month