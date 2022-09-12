The Conversation: Update on Japanese visitors, Oʻahu tourism; Tale of a Hurricane Iniki survivor
- Consultant Ray Tsuchiyama discusses whether Japanese visitor numbers will improve
- Oʻahu's Destination Manager Catherine Orlans gives an update on the rollout of the Oʻahu Destination Management Plan to better manage visitor numbers
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Riker goes deeper into her story about tourism on Maui for today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow discusses how Honolulu will move forward with permitting after the resignations of the Department of Planning and Permitting director and chief innovation strategist | Full Story
- Tiffany Ward, the daughter of Bob Ward, the man who survived a night at sea after Hurricane Iniki sank his boat 30 years ago, recounts her father's story | Hurricane Iniki and I book