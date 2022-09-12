The Conversation: Update on Japanese visitors, Oʻahu tourism; Tale of a Hurricane Iniki survivor

HPR's Ian Capps reflects on his memories of Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II; Local broadcaster Emme Tomimbang shares the life of polio survivor and former Hawaiʻi First Lady Beatrice Burns; NOAA discusses the risk of Hawaiʻi marine life contracting avian flu; and the leaders of a Polynesian agroforestry pilot project on the Big Island talk about akamai agriculture

