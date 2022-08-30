Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill lawsuit adds plaintiffs; Long-running Hawaiian music radio show finds home online

Published August 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM HST
red_hill_fuel_storage_military.jpg
US Navy Region Hawaii
/
  • Wai Ola Alliance attorney Daniel Cooper says the citizen group has added new plaintiffs to their Red Hill lawsuit against the Navy
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon has the local reaction to federal student loan relief | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton on how over 20 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an Arizona facility | Full Story
  • Little League historian Lance Van Auken looks at how Hawaiʻi became a youth baseball powerhouse
  • Local musicians come together to honor the late radio host Harry B. Sorio and raise money to expand Territorial Airwavesʻ digital archive

Tags

The Conversation environmentNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facilityentertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
More Episodes