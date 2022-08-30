Memorial concert for Harry B. Soria to support digitizing his Hawaiian music collection

Territorial Airwaves is the longest-running weekly radio show on Hawaiian music here in the islands. For decades the program celebrated our music history. Music host Harry B. Soria took up the torch from his father and grandfather. He died on Dec. 7, 2021.

The golden oldies and tales told by Soria can now be heard online — hundreds are available, with more to come. To pay homage to his remarkable Hawaiian music collection, a memorial concert is in the works to help raise money to make it accessible to everyone.

The Conversation talked to his widow Kilohana Silve, kumu hula of Hālau o Mānoa, about Soria's wish to preserve the collection for future generations.

There will be a memorial concert at Kawaiahaʻo Church on Sept. 10. Musicians will be paying tribute to Soria from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a celebration of his life starting at 9 a.m. Click here for more information

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 30, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.