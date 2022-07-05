Donate
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau discusses Red Hill fuel leak

Published July 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM HST
Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau at a town hall about Red Hill on Monday, June 20, 2022.

After the U.S. Navy released its investigation report into last year’s leaks at its Red Hill fuel storage facility, Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau sat down with the pages. The report details how thousands of gallons of jet fuel leaked into the drinking water of more than 93,000 people.

Lau has repeatedly expressed his disappointment with the Navy regarding Red Hill. On Tuesday, he sat down with The Conversation to answer your questions.

What do you think about the Red Hill fuel leak? Connect with us on our talkback line at 808-792-8217 or write to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityHonolulu Board of Water Supply
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
