Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: COVID-19 vaccines approved for keiki; Calculating carbon emissions

Published June 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM HST
vaccine
Lisa Ferdinando/Office of the Secretary of Defense
/
Digital
Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon explains the upcoming vaccination rollout for children under age 5 | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair describes plans to defuel the Navy Red Hill underground fuel storage facility in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Melissa Miyashiro, Executive Director of the Blue Planet Foundation, talks about calculating and cutting carbon emissions across the state
  • Filmmaker Kimberlee Bassford honors the legacy of Congresswoman Patsy Mink in her documentary "Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority"
  • Professor and author Tyler McMahon gives us a closer look at his latest novel "One Potato"

Tags

The Conversation environmentfilmliterature
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes