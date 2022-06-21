The Conversation: COVID-19 vaccines approved for keiki; Calculating carbon emissions
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon explains the upcoming vaccination rollout for children under age 5 | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair describes plans to defuel the Navy Red Hill underground fuel storage facility in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Melissa Miyashiro, Executive Director of the Blue Planet Foundation, talks about calculating and cutting carbon emissions across the state
- Filmmaker Kimberlee Bassford honors the legacy of Congresswoman Patsy Mink in her documentary "Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority"
- Professor and author Tyler McMahon gives us a closer look at his latest novel "One Potato"