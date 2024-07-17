© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Body Show
Dr. Kathy Kozak Hosts The Body Show
The Body Show

The Body Show: Parkinson Disease

By Kathy Kozak
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:21 PM HST
Annick Vanblaere from Pixabay

Parkinson’s disease affects approximately 8000 Hawaii residents and causes both movement symptoms along with other changes in mood, speech, and more. Glen Higa the President of the Hawaii Parkinsons Association along with Kevin Lockette, physical therapist and Vice President are in the studio along with speech therapist Terry Kennedy talking about novel ways to help patients with this condition delay progression and improve overall function…. And maybe learn to play the harmonica in the process!

Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak hosts The Body Show on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
More Episodes