The Body Show: Parkinson Disease
Parkinson’s disease affects approximately 8000 Hawaii residents and causes both movement symptoms along with other changes in mood, speech, and more. Glen Higa the President of the Hawaii Parkinsons Association along with Kevin Lockette, physical therapist and Vice President are in the studio along with speech therapist Terry Kennedy talking about novel ways to help patients with this condition delay progression and improve overall function…. And maybe learn to play the harmonica in the process!