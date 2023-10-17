Body Show: The Art of Medicine

The practice of medicine - is it just science, or is it an art? Dr. Allen Sussman, author of a new book entitled "Saving the Art of Medicine" believes it's a bit of both. Sharing his journey from a believer in the science-based studies of medical school and residency to the wisdom of many decades of practice, he shares his advice on how to make the practice of medicine a lifelong endeavor. In this day and age of burn-out from the medical profession and unfulfilled care needs of the patients, what could make an impact on improving the lives of others? Listen in to hear more.

