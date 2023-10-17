© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Dr. Kathy Kozak Hosts The Body Show
Body Show: The Art of Medicine

By Kathy Kozak
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM HST
Dr. Allen Sussman

The practice of medicine - is it just science, or is it an art? Dr. Allen Sussman, author of a new book entitled "Saving the Art of Medicine" believes it's a bit of both. Sharing his journey from a believer in the science-based studies of medical school and residency to the wisdom of many decades of practice, he shares his advice on how to make the practice of medicine a lifelong endeavor. In this day and age of burn-out from the medical profession and unfulfilled care needs of the patients, what could make an impact on improving the lives of others? Listen in to hear more.

Tags
The Body Show Medicinedoctors
Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak is the host of The Body Show. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
