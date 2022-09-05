Donate
Dr. Kathy Kozak Hosts The Body Show
The Body Show

The Body Show: Joint Replacements

Published September 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM HST
How do you know if you need a knee or hip replacement? Dr. Joseph Varcadipane from Hawai’i Pacific Health is on the line sharing the latest in joint replacements, the reasons to go home to your own house afterwards, and more. He will cover average recovery times and even share how robots may make surgery more precise, and help the new joints last longer than ever! If you think your joints are giving out, don’t give up! Help is out there and it might just be titanium!

Tags

The Body Show Knee Replacement
Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak is the host of The Body Show. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
See stories by Kathy Kozak
