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Kealani Netane and Pua Aquino - Live from the Atherton

By Kyla Herrmann
Published October 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM HST
HPR
Childrenʻs authors Pua Aquino (left) and Kealani Netane share their books with a young audience in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Children’s author Kealani Netane shares the inspiration behind her book, Tala Learns to Siva, and Pua Aquino explores the writing process of her book, My Kalo has Lau: Big and Green.

Kealani Netane is a Native Hawaiian and Samoan author who was raised on the leeward side of O‘ahu where she currently resides. She writes children’s books and is the author of Tala Learns to Siva, illustrated by Dung Ho.

Pua Aquino is a mother of two boys, ages 10 and 12. She was born and raised in Mākaha and currently resides in Māʻili. She graduated from Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy and then later from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Pua started working in early childhood education while attending college and has been working in the field for the past 21 years. For the past 16 years, she have been working for Partners in Development Foundation, starting off as a teacher's assistant with Ka Paʻalana Homeless Education Program, and now in the administrative department as their Hawaiian Cultural Specialist.

HPR Hōʻike
Kyla Herrmann
Born and raised on O‘ahu, Kyla comes from a science and education background and brings that expertise into their work advocating for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, protecting our oceans, and uplifting local music. With over 10 years of experience in marine science and community organizing, they are deeply rooted in Hawaiʻi and passionate about building meaningful connections.
See stories by Kyla Herrmann
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