Lucas Utley Ensemble - Live from the Atherton

A dynamic jazz-ska fusion ensemble, this group of emerging musicians brings a fresh energy to the tradition of jazz while embracing contemporary influences. Anchored by a full horn section, their sound is rich and layered—balancing bold instrumental textures with space for improvisation and musical interplay.

For this special performance, the band presents Bridging Generations—a thoughtfully curated set that weaves together original compositions, reimagined jazz standards, and familiar tunes. The program reflects a dialogue across eras and styles, highlighting both the roots of jazz and its evolving future.

The evening features primarily instrumental arrangements that showcase the ensemble’s vibrant horn section, alongside select vocal pieces that offer dynamic contrast and deepen the connection with the audience. At its core, this performance is a celebration of musical conversation—between past and present, tradition and innovation, and artist and listener.

This 2026 Live from the Atherton: New Wave Jazz concert series performance was hosted and produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.