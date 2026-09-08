The Christina Sochor Trio - Live from the Atherton

Christina Sochor is a 22-year-old pianist, composer, and arranger originally from Florida. Classically trained from a young age, Christina participated in piano competitions throughout her youth before discovering a deep love for jazz in middle school. From ages 19 through 21, Christina traveled the world performing music on cruise ships. Recently she made a home in Kaimukī, where sheʻs built her career as a pianist and private music educator. Among her influences are legendary pianists like Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans, and composers like Duke Ellington and Thad Jones. Drawing inspiration from those artists, Christina has developed a sound that blends technical precision and inventive genre-spanning storytelling. She was joined by Eric Nakamoto on bass and Micah Lewis on drums. Together, the trio performed original compositions and arrangements that were reimagined from beloved film, anime, and video game soundtracks spanning the last four decades. Her forthcoming studio album, Not a Phone in Sight, is scheduled for release in October 2026.

This 2026 Live from the Atherton: New Wave Jazz concert series performance was hosted by Jeff Long and produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.