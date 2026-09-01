Kalaʻe and Kalena Parish - Live from the Atherton

Kala‘e Parish is a multi–award-winning Native Hawaiian singer, songwriter, and producer. His debut album Where I’m Going earned him Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Kickin’ Back”), and Male Vocalist of the Year amongst other notable awards at the 2025 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. His music has been licensed by major brands such as Yeti and Pacifico Beer, as well as featured in popular Netflix series. He has shared the stage with top country artists including Billy Currington, Brett Young, and LeAnn Rimes. As an indigenous artist, he continues to write, compose, and release his own original music inspired by the beautiful countryside of Hawai’i.

Parish will be joined by his wife, Kalena. Kalena Parish, "Kalenaku," is an eight-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning artist and former keyboardist and vocalist for the acclaimed band Kapena. Kalena is a powerhouse vocalist, classically trained in piano and voice, with over 20 years of experience as a live musician and entertainer, touring and performing all over the world. In 2021, she founded the non-profit Kapena School of Music, where she serves as Executive Director. Alongside her ongoing music career, Kalena dedicates her time to supporting the local music community as the President of the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts and as a board member for the Hawaii Songwriting Festival.

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Celebrate808 concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.