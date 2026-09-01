Gregory Juan - Live from the Atherton

Gregory’s music will transcend you to a certain period where only Hawaiian language was spoken. He has been releasing new music such as his debut solo album entitled, "Kauluwehi" in November of 2024 under his own name Gregory Juan and record label Kahikina Productions. This album has won the prestigious award of Hawaiian EP (Extended Playlist) of the Year at the 2025 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in Hawaiʻi. He is a GRAMMY® nominee from 2021 and is excited to showcase one of his best projects yet. He wanted to dedicate this album to his grandfather being that he is the reason why Gregory is so immersed in Hawaiian music.

Gregory Juan comes from the island of Maui, Hawaiʻi. He has been a singer songwriter from a young age as he has been surrounded by hula (Hawaiian dancing) and Hawaiian culture since he was born through his family.

His passion and love for Hawaiian music has been instilled by many of his kupuna (ancestors) and he in turn hope to instill and inspire the future generation to Hawaiian music as well.

See more:

Website: https://gregoryjuanmusic.com/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@GregoryJuanMusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gregoryjuan808/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greg.juan.7/

The 2026 Live from the Atherton: Mele Hawaiʻi concert series was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.