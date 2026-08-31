Stephen Henderson - Live from the Atherton

Hawaiʻi born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Henderson heads to the Atherton for an evening where South Pacific soul meets Motown revival. Settle in for an evening of close, intimate and raw storytelling through song. Henderson and his band will share soulful stories from life, loss, grief, and ʻohana mixed with intricate harmonies, pocket soul jazz and a baritone voice that will leave you speechless.

Stephen Henderson is a Hawaiʻi-raised soul artist of Kanaka Maoli, Tongan, and Filipino descent. A Stanford-educated (BA/MA/MBA) songwriter, producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, his music spans island soul, soul rock, cinematic electronica, shimmer pop and sync-ready retro- funktown. Based in Hilo, Hawai‘i, Stephen is also a tech executive @cricut, a husband, father, cultural practitioner and entrepreneur.

Stephen was joined by bandmates Eddy Bishai (Piano), Ashton Yarbrough (Bass), Derek Graber (Drums), and Jenn Wright and Keilana (Background Vocals).

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Celebrate808 concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.