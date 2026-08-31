Kamakakēhau Fernandez - Live from the Atherton

Kamakakēhau Fernandez is a singer, falsetto artist, and ʻukulele player whose work reflects deep Hawaiian heart and soul. Raised on Maui and a graduate of the Hawaiian Language Immersion Program at King Kekaulike High School, he is a fluent ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speaker and passionate advocate for language and culture.

A winner of Richard Hoʻopiʻi’s Falsetto Contest at Aloha Festivals, Kamakakēhau is known for his soaring leo kiʻekiʻevocals, expressive ʻukulele playing, and heartfelt performances. He has appeared on stages across Hawaiʻi, the continental U.S., and Japan, and voiced Tamatoa in the Hawaiian-language version of Disney’s Moana.

The 2026 Live from the Atherton: Mele Hawaiʻi concert series was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.