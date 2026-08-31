Ei Nei - Live from the Atherton

Hui! Ei Nei is a trio rooted in mele, friendship, and place—featuring Dane Fujiwara (Wailuku), Grant Kono (Oneawa), and Ekolu Chang (Kāneʻohe). After years of traveling their own individual musical paths and earning recognition as solo artists, the three joined together in 2016 to create a sound that is both deeply grounded and unmistakably their own.

Since then, Ei Nei has continued to grow as one of Hawaiʻi’s standout contemporary Hawaiian groups. In 2020, they were honored with the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Most Promising Artist, and their work has since garnered multiple nominations across the Hawaiian music industry. Their recordings have been featured on television programs, films, and even an Emmy award-winning documentary, sharing the voice of Hawaiʻi with audiences near and far.

Ei Nei’s newest release, Ei Nei, Look At Us, showcases the group at a new creative peak—blending heartfelt originals, fresh arrangements, and their signature harmonies into a collection that honors their roots while expanding their musical horizons. The album reflects the group’s continued evolution and invites listeners to experience their growth, unity, and vision for modern Hawaiian music.

Known for their smooth vocal blend, warm harmonies, and thoughtful approach to traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music, Ei Nei offers listeners a sound that pays homage to the past while confidently embracing the future. With each performance and each new composition, they continue to celebrate culture, connection, and the evolving story of Hawaiian music.

Featuring:

Dane Fujiwara was born and raised in Wailuku, Maui and was fortunate enough to attend Kamehameha Schools Kapālama. He accredits his love for all things Hawaiian, especially mele Hawaiʻi to his teachers. When he is not playing music, he is either teaching math at his alma mater or in the ocean.

Until 2008, Grant Kono called California home. Grant credits his dad for helping to find his passion for Hawaiian music at such a young age. Upon his family's return to Hawaiʻi, he was immersed in the culture, language, and music native to our home. Although music is his first love, Grant can usually be found frolicking in the waves all around Oʻahu.

ʻEkolu Chang resides in his Kāneʻohe home with his loving family. Since his time at Kapālama, he has been playing traditional Hawaiian music in the trio fashion. With continued guidance, ʻEkolu aims to preserve our traditions through mele Hawaiʻi for future generations. Allowing the past to be the foundation for his future, ʻEkolu continues to expand his horizons.

The 2026 Live from the Atherton: Mele Hawaiʻi concert series was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.